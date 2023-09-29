CQK Is The First Unused TLA

Haskell:

add <poster> thumbnails for videos This is a frustrating one because as far as I can tell from running it, the GPT-4 code is easy to read and works flawlessly: it parses the HTML as expected, creates the necessary thumbnail, and rewrites the HTML <video> appropriately. It’s just that for some reason, the rest of my Hakyll codebase does not run it or it somehow breaks however it’s actually called, and I’ve never figured out why. (The opacity of Hakyll Haskell and the sheer complexity of the Gwern.net codebase in operation means that when a rewrite pass goes awry, it’s exceptionally difficult to figure out what is going wrong.)

link metadata handling: the finicky handling of how links on Gwern.net get assigned the various bits of metadata determining whether they will pop up annotations etc had built up into a rat’s-nest of guards & if-tens over time. When yet another feature broke because I misunderstood what the handler would do, I resolved to rewrite it to clarify the logic. My first refactoring attempts failed, as I kept losing track mentally and adding in bugs. Then I threw up my hands and assigned the job to GPT-4, and it was able to cleanly refactor it after some iterations, and didn’t appear to introduce any bugs.

correct URL rewrites: a large refactoring of how URLs are rewritten to point to better URLs relied on GPT-4. URLs on Gwern.net can be rewritten multiple ways, like to point to a mirrored version hosted locally or on a specialized site. For example, Medium.com has become extraordinarily reader-hostile, and so Medium links are rewritten to the equivalent Scribe.rip link. (See LinkArchive.hs & Archiving URLs for a fuller explanation of what & why we do all this.) In easy cases like that, it’s as simple as s/medium.com/scribe.rip/ , but in some cases, it is necessary to formally parse a URL into a URI data structure and extract the many complicated parts (like host, path, query, and fragment), and rewrite them to the new URL. Haskell’s Network.URI can do all this, but if one is not familiar with URI concepts and the library, it’s all so much gobbledegook and leaves one trapped in a maze of tiny types & functions, each alike. Every time I have gone near it prior, I have been repelled by its force field. GPT-4 was able to handle all the parsing & reformatting, with special cases, for each domain separately, and then refactor out the duplication, and make the final version look positively easy (including the later bug-fix when it turned out I had misunderstood how a particular URL argument was supposed to go).

printing out large numbers not in scientific-notation: necessary for proper inflation-adjusted dollar amounts, but weirdly difficult in Haskell’s default libraries. After running into this issue several times, I resorted to the full workflow of test-suite and iterative revising. The pretty-printing is still more limited than I would like, but covers all numeric magnitudes it would be reasonable to inflation adjust, and the test-suite gives me confidence that this time is finally right.

compile-time location of internal cross-references, to set the arrow-direction statically as a browser layout optimization A Gwern.net feature is to make internal cross-references between sections less cognitively-taxing by specifying whether the reference is before or after the current location. For example, in this document, in the abstract, many sections are linked, and each of them has a down arrow (‘↓’) symbol: this tells you that the link target is below, and so you know you have not read the target yet, so you can decide whether you want to skip forward or keep reading. In other cases, like a link later on in this page, the link instead is an up arrow (‘↑’), because it is pointing to previous material before it: now you know you have already read what it is referring to, and can remember it, and you may decide to ignore it. This is better than a mere opaque hyperlink, or even a internal link symbol like a section sign (‘§’): “See §discussion of Z”—well, what discussion? There was some mention of Z before, is that ‘the discussion’? Is there a larger later ‘discussion’ I haven’t read yet, that maybe I want to pop up and read now? Is this even in the same essay? Or what? Opaque cross-reference links create friction, as the reader is left with few clues about whether they want to spend effort to follow the link. It is easy enough to write some JavaScript to run over an HTML page, detect all internal anchor links, and set the before/after arrow direction, and this is what we did for a long time. But while easy to write, this is not quite so easy for the browser to run (especially on long or heavily-hyperlinked pages), and it was adding a small amount to the layout time. And it is not necessary (or esthetic) to do this at runtime, because the locations of most links are known at compile-time. We knew all along that a Pandoc rewrite pass could take a document, look at all the links, decide whether they are before or after each other, and add the necessary arrow metadata. It’s just that this would be a stateful traverse requiring monadic operations and I was unsure how to do all the tree navigation operations to descend/ascend to find where something was. Because it was not a critical performance bottleneck, I put off this micro-optimization. Eventually, I had an eureka moment: all that complexity about locating pairs of elements was unnecessary. All you need is traverse the AST in order while updating a set data-structure to record whether you have seen a target link ID before; then at each cross-reference link, you have either seen the target link ID before, and therefore it must be beforein the document, or you have not yet seen the target, and therefore it must be after in the document. Once I had that simplification, it was a piece of cake to instruct GPT-4 to define a Data.Set set & a State monad to do that walk, and set up a test-suite to verify correctness, which did catch a few edge-cases (like links in the same paragraph).

title-case formatting of text: my existing title-case code did not handle cases involving hyphens, so it would generate titles like “Foo Bar-bar Baz”, which I felt looked ugly compared to capitalizing after hyphens as well (ie. “Foo Bar-Bar Baz”). GPT-4 handled the somewhat finicky string-munging and set up a test-suite, which I would be glad for later when I ran into another case where punctuation made lowercase look bad.

detecting imbalanced brackets/quotes in documents A particularly insidious family of typos is imbalanced brackets/parentheses/quotes: authors often fail to close a parenthesis pair or get lost, particularly in medical abstracts. This is a concern because often it indicates a more serious syntactic error, like an HTML <a> where the href= is malformed. I had a simple check which tested if the total number of each character was an even amount, but this failed to catch many typos: [[]] is correct and has an even number of both brackets, but that’s equally true of, say, the swapped equivalent ]][[ . It’s a well-known case of needing a full stack, in order to push/pop each bracket in order, to detect not just numerical missingness, but wrong order. It is not that hard, but tedious. It was something I did in an early CS course, and I felt that was enough for one lifetime, so I was happy to see if GPT-4 could do it. It could, and as I expected, it turned up scores of instances that had slipped through all my proofreading. (I didn’t ask it to set up a test-suite because the Gwern.net corpus is the test-suite in this case.)

checking that sets of rules don’t overlap Gwern.net configuration requires thousands of rewrite rules covering an endless army of special cases. Inevitably, the sets of rules will overlap or become redundant, especially as websites change domains or URLs get automatically updated. Overlap can cause bugs, or even kill the site compilation, if some update to either rules or essay content accidentally triggers a hidden infinite loop. So each config should ideally check for ‘redundancy’—but each set of (key, value) pairs tends to have a different need: some need the keys to be unique, some need the values to be unique, some need both to be unique, some need just the pairs to be unique, and heck, some are actually 3-tuples of (key, value 1, value 2) why not. GPT-4 wrote out all the necessary instances and refactored them, and I applied them to the existing configs, and indeed discovered hundreds of overlaps and several serious bugs of the ‘how did this ever work’ variety.