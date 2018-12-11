Internet Search Tips

Over time, I developed a certain google-fu and expertise in finding references, papers, and books online. I start with the standard tricks like Boolean queries and keyboard shortcuts, and go through the flowchart for how to search, modify searches for hard targets, penetrate paywalls, request jailbreaks, scan books, monitor topics, and host documents. Some of these tricks are not well-known, like checking the Internet Archive (IA) for books.

Google-fu search skill is something I’ve prided myself ever since elementary school, when the librarian challenged the class to find things in the almanac; not infrequently, I’d win. And I can still remember the exact moment it dawned on me in high school that much of the rest of my life would be spent dealing with searches, paywalls, and broken links. The Internet is the greatest almanac of all, and to the curious, a never-ending cornucopia, so I am sad to see many fail to find things after a cursory search—or not look at all. For most people, if it’s not the first hit in Google/​Google Scholar, it doesn’t exist. Below, I reveal my best Internet search tricks and try to provide a rough flowchart of how to go about an online search, explaining the subtle tricks and tacit knowledge of search-fu.

Roughly, we need to have proper tools to create an occasion for a search: we cannot search well if we avoid searching at all. Then each search will differ by which search engine & type of medium we are searching—they all have their own quirks, blind spots, and ways to modify a failed search. Often, we will run into walls, each of which has its own circumvention methods. But once we have found something, we are not done: we would often be foolish & short-sighted if we did not then make sure it stayed found. Finally, we might be interested in advanced topics like ensuring in advance resources can be found in the future if need be, or learning about new things we might want to then go find. To illustrate the overall workflow & provide examples of tacit knowledge, I include many Internet case studies of finding hard-to-find things.

Short of downloading a website, it might also be useful to pre-emptively archive it by using linkchecker to crawl it, compile a list of all external & internal links, and store them for processing by another archival program (see Archiving URLs for examples). In certain rare circumstances, security tools like nmap can be useful to examine a mysterious server in more detail: what web server and services does it run, what else might be on it (sometimes interesting things like old anonymous FTP servers turn up), has a website moved between IPs or servers, etc.

Crawling Websites : sometimes having copies of whole websites might be useful, either for more flexible searching or for ensuring you have anything you might need in the future. (example: “Darknet Market Archives (2013–2015)” ).

This can be vital for refinding old things you read where the search terms are hopelessly generic or you can’t remember an exact quote or reference; it is one thing to search a keyword like “autism” in a few score thousand clippings, and another thing to search that in the entire Internet! (One can also reorganize or edit the notes to add in the keywords one is thinking of, to help with refinding.) I make heavy use of Evernote clipping and it is key to refinding my references.

A GCSE can be thought of as a saved search query on steroids. If you find yourself regularly including scores of the same domains in multiple searches search, or constantly blacklisting domains with -site: or using many negations to filter out common false positives, it may be time to set up a GCSE which does all that by default.

Subscriptions like PubMed & GS search alerts: set up alerts for a specific search query, or for new citations of a specific paper. ( Google Alerts is not as useful as it seems.)

Aside from the (highly-recommended) use of hotkeys and Booleans for searches, there are a few useful tools for the researcher, which while expensive initially, can pay off in the long-term:

Link Specific Pages : as noted before, you can link a specific page by adding #page=N to the URL. Linking the relevant page is helpful to readers. (I recommend against doing this if this is done to link an entire article inside a book, because that article will still have bad SEO and it will be hard to find; in such cases, it’s better to crop out the relevant page range as a standalone article, eg. using pdftk again for pdftk 1900-BOOK.pdf cat 123-456 output 1900-PAPER.pdf .)

Link On WP/​Social Media : for bonus points, link it in appropriate places on Wikipedia or Reddit or Twitter; this makes people aware of the copy being available, and also supercharges visibility in search engines.

Public Hosting : if possible, host a public copy; especially if it was very difficult to find, even if it was useless, it should be hosted. The life you save may be your own.

If two versions are provided, the “PDF” one may be intended (if there is any real difference) for printing and exclude features like hyperlinks .

I try to set at least title/​author/​DOI/​year/​subject, and stuff any additional topics & bibliographic information into the “Keywords” field. Example of setting metadata:

For papers hidden inside volumes or other files, you should extract the relevant page range to create a single relevant file. (For extraction of PDF page-ranges, I use pdftk ⁠, eg: pdftk 2010-davidson-wellplayed10-videogamesvaluemeaning.pdf cat 180-196 output 2009-fortugno.pdf . Many publishers insert a spam page as the first page. You can drop that easily with pdftk INPUT.pdf cat 2-end output OUTPUT.pdf , but note that PDFtk may drop all metadata, so do that before adding any metadata. To delete pseudo-encryption or ‘passworded’ PDFs, do pdftk INPUT.pdf input_pw output OUTPUT.pdf ; PDFs using actual encryption are trickier but can often be beaten by off-the-shelf password-cracking utilities.)

PDFs can be easily annotated with metadata using ExifTool :: exiftool -All prints all metadata, and the metadata can be set individually using similar fields.

Adding metadata to papers/​books is a good idea because it makes the file findable in G/​GS (if it’s not online, does it really exist?) and helps you if you decide to use bibliographic software like Zotero in the future. Many academic publishers & LG are terrible about metadata, and will not include even title/​author/​DOI/​year.

PDF Editing : if a scan, it may be worth editing the PDF to crop the edges, threshold to binarize it (which, for a bad grayscale or color scan, can drastically reduce filesize while increasing readability), and OCR it.

?token= : beware any PDF URL with a lot of trailing garbage in the URL such as query strings like ?casa_token or ?cookie or ?X (or hosted on S3/​AWS); such links may or may not work for other people but will surely stop working soon. (Academia.edu, Nature, and Elsevier are particularly egregious offenders here.)

~/ : be careful linking to academic personal directories on university websites (often noticeable by the Unix convention .edu/~user/ or by directories suggestive of ephemeral hosting, like .edu/cs/course112/readings/foo.pdf ); they have short half-lives.

high-impact journals: be careful linking to Nature.com or Cell (if a paper is not explicitly marked as Open Access, even if it’s available, it may disappear in a few months! ); similarly, watch out for wiley.com , tandfonline.com , jstor.org , springer.com , springerlink.com , & mendeley.com , who pull similar shenanigans.

RG: avoid linking to ResearchGate (compromised by new ownership & PDFs get deleted routinely, apparently often by authors) or Academia.edu (the URLs are one-time and break)

Scribd: never link Scribd—they are a scummy website which impede downloads, and anything on Scribd usually first appeared elsewhere anyway. (In fact, if you run into anything vaguely useful-looking which exists only on Scribd, you’ll do humanity a service if you copy it elsewhere just in case.)

NBER: never rely on a papers.nber.org/tmp/ or psycnet.apa.org URL, as they are temporary. (SSRN is also undesirable due to making it increasingly difficult to download, but it is at least reliable.)

When in doubt, make a copy. Disk space is cheaper every day. Download anything you need and keep a copy of it yourself and, ideally, host it publicly.

LG/​SH: Always operate under the assumption they could be gone tomorrow. (As my uncle found out with Library.nu shortly after paying for a lifetime membership!) There are no guarantees either one will be around for long under their legal assaults or the behind-the-scenes dramas, and no guarantee that they are being properly mirrored or will be restored elsewhere.

After finding a fulltext copy, you should find a reliable long-term link/​place to store it and make it more findable (remember—if it’s not in Google/​Google Scholar, it doesn’t exist!):

Finally, you can always try to contact the author. This only occasionally works for the papers I have the hardest time with, since they tend to be old ones where the author is dead or unreachable—any author publishing a paper since 1990 will usually have been digitized somewhere—but it’s easy to try.

Human flesh search engine. Last resort: if none of this works, there are a few places online you can request a copy (however, they will usually fail if you have exhausted all previous avenues):

When this is the case, it is usually a waste of time to try to use the journal website: it won’t whitelist university IPs, SH/​LG won’t know how to handle it, etc. Instead, look for the alternative version.

Custom journal websites : sometimes a journal will have its own website (eg. Cell or Florida Tax Review), but will still be ultimately run by one of the giants like Elsevier or HeinOnline. (You can often see hints of this in the site design, such as the footer, the URL structure, direct links to the publisher version, etc.)

PsycNET : one of the worst sites; SH/​LG never work with the URL method, rarely work with paper titles/​DOIs, and with my university library proxy, loaded pages ‘expire’ and redirect while breaking the browser back button (‽‽‽), combined searches don’t usually work (frequently failing to pull up even bibliographic entries), and only DOI or manual title searches in the EBSCOhost database have a chance of fulltext. (EBSCOhost itself is a fragile search engine which is difficult to query reliably in the absence of a DOI.)

Note that many Elsevier journal websites do not work with the SH proxy, although their sciencedirect.com version does and/​or the paper is already in LG. If you see a link to sciencedirect.com on a paywall, try it if SH fails on the journal website itself.

If that doesn’t work, there is a more opaque ecosystem of filesharing services: booksc/​bookfi/​bookzz, private torrent trackers like Bibliotik, IRC channels with XDCC bots like #bookz /​ #ebooks ⁠, old P2P networks like eMule ⁠, private DC++ hubs…

Public libraries too. Public libraries often subscribe to commercial newspapers or magazine databases; they are inconvenient to get to, but you can usually at least check what’s available on their website. Public & school libraries also have a useful trick for getting common schooling-related resources, such as the OED, or the archives of the New York Times or New Yorker: because of their usually unsophisticated & transient userbase, some public & school libraries will post lists of usernames/​passwords on their website (sometimes as a PDF). They shouldn’t, but they do. Googling phrases like “public library New Yorker username password” can turn up examples of these. Used discreetly to fetch an article or two, it will do them no harm. (This trick works less well with passwords to anything else.)

Use university Internet. If those don’t work and you do not have a university proxy or alumni access, many university libraries have IP-based access rules and also open WiFi or Internet-capable computers with public logins inside the library, which can be used, if you are willing to take the time to visit a university in person, for using their databases (probably a good idea to keep a list of needed items before paying a visit).

Use Sci-Hub/​Libgen for books/​papers. A paywall can usually be bypassed by using Libgen (LG)/​Sci-Hub (SH): papers can be searched directly (ideally with the DOI ⁠, but title+author with no quotes will usually work), or an easier way may be to prepend sci-hub.st (or whatever SH mirror you prefer) to the URL of a paywall. Occasionally Sci-Hub will not have a paper or will persistently error out with some HTTP or proxy error, but searching the DOI in Libgen directly will work. Finally, there is a LibGen / Sci-Hub fulltext search engine on the Z-Library mirror, which is a useful alternative to Google Books (despite the poor OCR).

Gold once out of the earth is no more due unto it; What was unreasonably committed to the ground is reasonably resumed from it: Let Monuments and rich Fabricks, not Riches adorn mens ashes. The commerce of the living is not to be transferred unto the dead: It is not injustice to take that which none complains to lose, and no man is wronged where no man is possessor.

Search Books : Switch to GB and hope someone paraphrases or quotes it, and includes a real citation; if you can’t see the full passage or the reference section, look up the book in Libgen.

Gradient Ascent : Longer, less witty versions are usually closer to the original and a sign you are on the right trail. The worse, the better. Sniff in the direction of worse versions. (Authors all too often fail to write what they were supposed to write—as Yogi Berra remarked, “I really didn’t say everything I said.” )

Memories are urban legends told by one neuron to another over the years. Pay attention to how you mis-remember things: you distort them by simplifying them, rounding them to the nearest easiest version, and by adding in details which should have been there. Avoid phrases which could be easily reworded in multiple equivalent ways, as people usually will reword them when quoting from memory, screwing up literal searches. Remember the fallibility of memory and the basic principles of textual criticism : people substitute easy-to-remember versions for the hard ⁠, long ⁠, or unusual original.

Robust Quotes : You are fighting a game of Chinese whispers, so look for unique-sounding sentences and terms which can survive garbling in the repeated transmissions.

Short quotes are unique : Don’t search too long a quote, a sentence or two is usually enough to be near-unique, and can be helpful in turning up other sources quoting different chunks which may have better citations.

For quote/​description searches: if you don’t have a title and are falling back on searching quotes, try varying your search similarly to titles:

They are not covered in Libgen/​Sci-Hub, which outsource that to MagzDB; coverage is poor, however. An alternative is pdf-giant ⁠. Particularly for pre-2000 magazines, one may have to resort to looking for old used copies on eBay. Some magazines are easier than others—I generally give up if I run into a New Scientist citation because it’s never worth the trouble.

Wellcome Library: the Wellcome Library has many old journals or books digitized which are impossible to find elsewhere; unfortunately, their SEO is awful & their PDFs are unnecessarily hidden behind click-through EULAs, so they will not show up normally in Google Scholar or elsewhere. If you see the Wellcome Library in your Google hits, check it out carefully.

education research: for anything related to education, do a site search of ERIC ⁠, which is similar to IA in that it will often have fulltext which is buried in the usual search results

There is no equivalent for state or county court systems, which are balkanized and use a thousand different systems (often privatized & charging far more than PACER); those must be handled on a case by case basis. (Interesting trivia point: according to Nick Bilton’s account of the Silk Road 1 case, the FBI and other federal agencies in the SR1 investigation would deliberately steer cases into state rather than federal courts in order to hide them from the relative transparency of the PACER system. The use of multiple court systems can backfire on them, however, as in the case of SR2’s DoctorClu (see the DNM arrest census for details), where the local police filings revealed the use of hacking techniques to deanonymize SR2 Tor users, implicating CMU’s CERT center—details which were belatedly scrubbed from the PACER filings.)

Navigating PACER can be difficult because it is an old & highly specialized computer system which assumes you are a lawyer, or at least very familiar with PACER & the American federal court system. As a rule of thumb, if you are looking up a particular case, what you want to do is to search for the first name & surname (even if you have the case ID) for either criminal or civil cases as relevant, and pull up all cases which might pertain to an individual; there can be multiple cases, cases can hibernate for years, be closed, reopened as a different case number, etc. Once you have found the most active or relevant case, you want to look at the “docket”, and check the options to see all documents in the case. This will pull up a list of many documents as the case unfolds over time; most of these documents are legal bureaucracy, like rescheduling hearings or notifications of changed lawyers. You want the longest documents, as those are most likely to be useful. In particular, you want the “indictment”, the “criminal complaint” ⁠, and any transcripts of trial testimony. Shorter documents, like 1–2pg entries in the docket, can be useful, but are much less likely to be useful unless you are interested in the exact details of how things like pre-trial negotiations unfold. So carelessly choosing the ‘download all’ option on PACER may blow through your quarterly budget without getting you anything interesting (and also may interfere with RECAP uploading documents).

US federal courts: US federal court documents can be downloaded off PACER after registration; it is pay-per-page ($0.10/​page) but users under a certain level each quarter (currently $15) have their fees waived, so if you are careful, you may not need to pay anything at all. There is a public mirror, called RECAP ⁠, which can be searched & downloaded from for free. If you fail to find a case in RECAP and must use PACER (as often happens for obscure cases), please install the Firefox / Chrome RECAP browser extension ⁠, which will copy anything you download into RECAP. (This can be handy if you realize later that you should’ve kept a long PDF you downloaded or want to double-check a docket.)

Twitter: Twitter is indexed in Google so web searches may turn up hits, but if you know any metadata, Twitter’s native search functions are still relatively powerful (although Twitter limits searches in many ways in order to drive business to its staggeringly-expensive ‘firehose’ & historical analytics). Use of Twitter’s “advanced search” interface, particularly the from: & to: search query operators ⁠, can vastly cut down the search space. (Also of note: list: , -filter:retweets , near: , url: , & since: /​ until: .)

If something is not available at the moment, it may become available in a few months. Use calendar reminders to check back in to see if an embargoed paper is available or if LG/​SH have obtained it, and whether to proceed to additional search steps like manual requests.

Patience : not every paywall can be bypassed immediately, and papers may be embargoed or proxies not immediately available.

Enemy Action : Is a page or topic not turning up in Google/​IA that you know ought to be there? Check the website’s robots.txt & sitemap ⁠. While not as relevant as they used to be (due to increasing use of dynamic pages & entities ignoring it), robots.txt can sometimes be relevant: key URLs may be excluded from search results, and overly-restrictive robots.txt can cause enormous holes in IA coverage, which may be impossible to fix (but at least you’ll know why).

Bellingcat has a good guide by Aric Toller: “Guide To Using Reverse Image Search For Investigations” ⁠. (Yandex image search appears to exploit face recognition, text OCR, and other capabilities Google Images will not, and bows less to copyright concerns.)

Otherwise, you need full university ILL services ⁠, and even that might not be enough (a surprising number of universities appear to restrict access only to the university students/​faculty, with the complicating factor of most theses being stored on microfilm).

If you have a university proxy, you may be able to get a copy off ProQuest (specializing in US theses). If ProQuest does not allow a download but indexes it, that usually means it has a copy archived on microfilm/​microfiche, but no one has yet paid for a scan to be made; you can sign up without any special permission, and then purchase ProQuest scans for ~$43 (as of 2023), and that gives you a downloadable PDF. (They apparently scan non-digital works from their vast backlog only on request, so it’s almost like ransoming papers; which means that buying a scan makes it available to academic subscribers as part of the ProQuest database.)

Masters/​PhD Theses : sorry. It may be hopeless if it’s pre-2000. You may well find the citation and even an abstract, but actual fulltext…?

Esoteric as this may sound, this has been a problem on multiple occasions. (I searched in vain for any hint of Shepard ’s existence, half-convinced it was a typo for his 1959 publication, until I turned to the raw journal scans. A particularly epic example was Shockley where after an hour of hunting, all I had was bibliographic echoes despite apparently being published in a high-profile, easily obtained, & definitely digitized journal, Science—leaving me thoroughly baffled. I eventually looked up the ToC and inferred it had been hidden in a set of abstracts! Or a number of SMPY papers turned out to be split or merged with neighboring items in journal issues, and I had to fix them by hand.)

Search By Issue : Another approach is to look up the listing for a journal issue, and find the paper by hand; sometimes papers are listed in the journal issue’s online Table of Contents, but just don’t appear in search engines (‽). In particularly insidious cases, a paper may be digitized & available—but lumped in with another paper due to error, or only as part of a catch-all file which contains the last 20 miscellaneous pages of an issue. Page range citations are particularly helpful here because they show where the overlap is, so you can download the suspicious overlapping ‘papers’ to see what they really contain.

Conferences are particularly complex bibliographically, so you may need to apply the same tricks as for page titles: drop parts, don’t fixate on the numbers, know that the authors or ISBN or ordering of “title:subtitle” can differ between sources, etc.

Compilation Files : Some papers can be found by searching for the volume or book title to find it indirectly, especially conference proceedings or anthologies; many papers appear to not be available online but are merely buried deep inside a 500-page PDF, and the G snippet listing is misleading.

Likewise, you cannot trust metadata too much. The inferred or claimed title may be wrong, and a hit may be your desired target lurking in disguise.

Does a paper pop up high in the search results which doesn’t seem to make sense, such as not containing your keywords in the displayed snippet? GS generally penalizes items which exist as simply bibliographic entries, so if one is ranked high in a sea of fulltexts, that should make you wonder why it is being prioritized. Similarly, for Google Books (GB): a book might be forbidden from displaying even snippets but rank high; that might be for a good reason—it may actually contain the fulltext hidden inside it, or something else relevant.

Reverse Citations : Take a look in GS’s “related articles” or “cited by” to find similar articles such as later versions of a paper which may be useful. (These are also good features to know about if you want to check things like “has this ever been replicated?” or are still figuring out the right jargon to search.)

If the basic tricks aren’t giving any hints of working, you will have to get serious. The title may be completely wrong, or it may be indexed under a different author, or not directly indexed at all, or hidden inside a database. Here are some indirect approaches to finding articles:

So not infrequently, a book may be available, or a paper exists in the middle of a scan of an entire journal volume, but the IA will be ranked very low in search queries and the snippet will be misleading due to bad OCR. A good search strategy is to drop the quotes around titles or excerpts and focus down to site:archive.org and check the first few hits by hand. (You can also try the relatively new “Internet Archive Scholar” ⁠, which appears to be more comprehensive than Google-site-search.)

The Internet Archive (IA) deserves special mention as a target because it is the Internet’s attic, bursting at the seams with a remarkable assortment of scans & uploads from all sorts of sources—not just archiving web pages, but scanning university collections, accepting uploads from rogue archivists and hackers and obsessive fans and the aforementioned Indian/​Chinese libraries with more laissez-faire approaches. This extends to its media collections as well—who would expect to find so many old science-fiction magazines (as well as many other magazines ), a near-infinite number of Grateful Dead recordings, the original 114 episodes of Tom and Jerry ⁠, or thousands of arcade & console & PC & Flash games (all playable in-browser)? The Internet Archive is a veritable Internet in and of itself; the problem, of course, is finding anything…

While a bibliographic-focused library site like elibrary.ru is (almost) always useless & clutters up search results by hosting only the citation metadata but not fulltext, every so often I run into a peculiar foreign website (often Indian or Chinese) which happens to have a scan of a book or paper. (eg. Darlington ⁠, which eluded me for well over half an hour until, taking the alternate approach of hunting its volume, I out of desperation clicked on an Indian index / ​library website which… had it. Go figure.) Sometimes you have to check every hit, just in case.

Even The Humble Have A Tale To Tell : Beware hastily dismissing ‘bibliographic’ websites as useless—they may have more than you think.

If you don’t know what jargon might be used, you may need to back off and look for a review article or textbook or WP page and spend some quality time reading. If you’re using the wrong term, period, nothing will help you; you can spend hours going through countless pages, but that won’t make the wrong term work. You may need to read through overviews until you finally recognize the skeleton of what you want under a completely different (and often rather obtuse) name. Nothing is more frustrating that knowing there must be a large literature on a topic (“Cowen’s Law”) but being unable to find it because it’s named something completely different from expected—and many fields have different names for the same concept or tool. (Occasionally people compile “Rosetta stones” to translate between fields: eg. Baez & Stay ⁠, Bertsekas ⁠, Metz et al ’s Table 1 ⁠. These are invaluable.)

Add Jargon : Add technical terminology which might be used by relevant papers; for example, if you are looking for an article on college admissions statistics, any such analysis would probably be using logistic regression and, even if they do not say “logistic regression” (in favor of some more precise yet unguessable term) would express their effects in terms of “odds”.

If a year is not specified, try to guess from the medium: popular media has heavy recentist bias & prefers only contemporary research which is ‘news’, while academic publications go back a few more years; the style of the reference can give a hint as to how relatively old some mentioned research or writings is. Frequently, given the author surname and a reasonable guess at some research being a year or two old, the name + date-range + keyword in GS will be enough to find the paper.

Use a search engine (eg. G/​GS) date range feature (in “Tools”) to search ±4 years: metadata can be wrong, publishing conventions can be odd (eg. a magazine published in ‘June’ may actually be published several months before or after), publishers can be extremely slow. This is particularly useful if you add a date constraint & simultaneously loosen the search query to turn up the most temporally-relevant of what would otherwise be far too many hits. If this doesn’t turn up the relevant target, it might turn up related discussions or fixed citations, since most things are cited most shortly after publication and then vanish into obscurity.

Use URLs : if you have a URL, try searching chunks of it, typically towards the end, stripping out dates and domain names.

A book will not necessarily turn up in GS and thus its constituent papers may not either; similarly, while SH does a good job of linking article paywalls to their respective book compilation in LG, it is far from infallible. If a paper was published in any kind of ‘proceeding’ or ‘conference’ or ‘series’ or anything with an ISBN, the paper may be absent from the usual places but the book readily available. It can be quite frustrating to be searching hard for a paper and realize the book was there in plain sight all along. (My suggestion in such cases for post-finding is to cut out the relevant page range & upload the paper for others to more easily find.)

Check For Book Publication : many papers are published in the form of book anthologies, not journal articles. So look for the book if the paper is mysteriously abent.

Tweak Spelling : Try alternate spellings of British/​American terms. This shouldn’t be necessary, but then, deleting colons or punctuation shouldn’t be necessary either.

Libgen had trouble with colons for a long time, and many websites still do (eg. GoodReads ); I don’t know why colons in particular are such trouble, although hyphens/​em-dashes and any kind of quote or apostrophe or period are problematic too. Watch out for words which may be space-separated—if you want to find Arpad Elo’s epochal The Rating of Chessplayers in Libgen, you need to search “The Rating of Chess Players” instead! (This is also an example of why falling back to search by author is a good idea.)

Tweak The Title : quote the title; delete any subtitle; try the subtitle instead; be suspicious of any character which is not alphanumeric and if there are colons, split it into two title quotes (instead of searching Foo bar: baz quux , or "Foo bar: baz quux" , search "Foo bar" "baz quux" ); swap their order.

If deleting a few terms then yields way too many hits, try to filter out large classes of hits with a negation foo -bar , adding as many as necessary; also useful is using OR clauses to open up the search in a more restricted way by adding in possible synonyms, with parentheses for group. This can get quite elaborate, and border on hacking —I have on occasion resorted to search queries as baroque as (foo OR baz) AND (qux OR quux) -bar -garply -waldo -fred to the point where I hit search query length limits and CAPTCHA barriers. (By that point, it is time to consider alternate attacks.)

Pay attention to technical terms that pop up in association with your own query terms, particularly in the snippets or full abstracts. Which ones look like they might be more popular than yours, or indicate yours are usually used slightly different from you think they mean? You may need to switch terms.

If nothing is turning up, try trimming the title. Titles tend to have more errors towards the end than the beginning, and people often drop So start cutting words off the end of the title to broaden the search. Think about what kinds of errors you make when you recall titles: you drop punctuation or subtitles, substitute in more familiar synonyms, or otherwise simplify it. (How might OCR software screw up a title?)

The Golden Mean : Keep mind when searching, you want some but not too many or too few results. A few hundred hits in GS is around the sweet spot. If you have less than a page of hits, you have made your search too specific.

Title searches : if a paper fulltext doesn’t turn up on the first page, start tweaking (hard rules cannot be given for this, it requires development of “mechanical sympathy” and asking a mixture of “how would a machine think to classify this” and “how would other people think to write this”):

A useful hit may not turn up immediately. Life is like that. You may have to get creative:

Note that GS supports other useful features like alerts for search queries, alerts for anything citing a specific paper, and reverse citation searches (to followup on a paper to look for failures-to-replicate or criticisms of it).

GS: if no fulltext in upper right, look for soft walls. In GS, remember that a fulltext link is not always denoted by a “[PDF]” link! Check the top hits by hand: there are often ‘soft walls’ which block web spiders but still let you download fulltext (perhaps after substantial hassle, like SSRN).

Having launched your search in, presumably, Google Scholar, you must navigate the GS results. For GS, it is often as simple as clicking on the [PDF] or [HTML] link in the top right which denotes (what GS believes to be) a fulltext link, eg:

For navigating between sets of results and entries, you should have good command of your tabbed web browser. You should be able to go to the address bar, move left/​right in tabs, close tabs, open new blank tabs, unclose tabs, go to the n th tab, etc. (In Firefox ⁠/ ​ Chrome Win/​Linux, those are, respectively: C-l , C-PgUp /​ C-PgDwn , C-w , C-t /​ C-T , M-[1–9] .)

I make heavy use of the XMonad hotkeys, which I wrote, and which gives me window manager shortcuts: while using any program, I can highlight a title string, and press Super-shift-y to open the current selection as a GS search in a new Firefox tab within an instant; if I want to edit the title (perhaps to add an author surname, year, or keyword), I can instead open a prompt, Super-y , paste with C-y , and edit it before a

launches the search. As can be imagined, this is extremely helpful for searching for many papers or for searching. (There are in-browser equivalents to these shortcuts but I disfavor them because they only work if you are in the browser, typically require more keystrokes or mouse use, and don’t usually support hotkeys or searching the copy-paste selection buffer: Firefox ⁠, Chrome )

Example tools: AutoHotkey (Windows), Quicksilver (Mac), xclip + Surfraw ⁠/ ​ StumpWM’s search-engines ⁠/ ​ XMonad’s Actions.Search ⁠/ ​ Prompt.Shell (Linux). DuckDuckGo offers ‘bangs’ ⁠, within-engine special searches (most are equivalent to a kind of Google site: search), which can be used similarly or combined with prompts/​macros/​hotkeys.

Enable some kind of hotkey search with both prompt and copy-paste selection buffer, to turn searching Google (G)/​Google Scholar (GS)/​Wikipedia (WP) into a reflex. You should be able to search instinctively within a split second of becoming curious, with a few keystrokes. (If you can’t use it while IRCing without the other person noting your pauses, it’s not fast enough.)

Know your basic Boolean operators & the key G search operators : double quotes for exact matches, hyphens for negation/​exclusion, and site: for search a specific website or specific directory of that website (eg. foo site:gwern.net/docs/genetics/ , or to exclude folders, foo site:gwern.net -site:gwern.net/docs/ ). You may also want to play with Advanced Search to understand what is possible. (There are many more G search operators ( Russell description ) but they aren’t necessarily worth learning, because they implement esoteric functionality and most seem to be buggy ⁠.)

Do or do not; there is no try. The first thing you must do is develop a habit of searching when you have a question: “Google is your friend.” Your only search guaranteed to fail is the one you never run. ( Beware trivial inconveniences! )

Google Cache ( GC ): GC works, sometimes, but the copies are usually the worst around, ephemeral & cannot be relied upon. Google also appears to have been steadily deprecating GC over the years, as GC shows up less & less in search results. A last resort.

archive.today : an IA-like mirror. (Sometimes bypasses paywalls or has snapshots other services do not; I strongly recommend against treating archive.today/​archive.is/​etc as anything but a temporary mirror to grab snapshots from, as it has no long-term plans ⁠.)

A little known fact is that Google Reader (GR; October 2005–July 2013) stored all RSS items it crawled, so if a website’s RSS feed was configured to include full items, the RSS feed history was an alternate mirror of the whole website, and since GR never removed RSS items, it was possible to retrieve pages or whole websites from it. GR has since closed down, sadly, but before it closed, Archive Team downloaded a large fraction of GR’s historical RSS feeds, and those archives are now hosted on IA ⁠. The catch is that they are stored in mega- WARCs ⁠, which, for all their archival virtues, are not the most user-friendly format. The raw GR mega-WARCs are difficult enough to work with that I defer an example to the appendix ⁠.

is this a Blogspot blog? Blogspot is uniquely horrible in that it has versions of each blog for every country domain: a foo.blogspot.com blog could be under any of foo.blogspot.de , foo.blogspot.au , foo.blogspot.hk , foo.blogspot.jp …

does the internal evidence of the URL provide any hints? You can learn a lot from URLs just by paying attention and thinking about what each directory and argument means.

did the domain change, eg. from www.foo.com to foo.com or www.foo.org ? Entirely different as far as IA is concerned.

For example, one might list all URLs in a domain, and if the list is too long and filled with garbage URLs, then using the “Filter results” incremental-search widget to search for “uploads/​” on a WordPress blog.

Within-Domain Archives: IA lets you list all URLs with any archived versions, by searching for URL/* ; the list of available URLs may reveal an alternate newer/​older URL. It can also be useful to filter by filetype or substring.

misleading redirects: did the IA ‘helpfully’ redirect you to a much-later-in-time error page? Kill the redirect and check the earliest stored version for the exact URL rather than the redirect. Did the page initially load but then error out/​redirect? Disable JS with NoScript and reload.

IA is the default backup for a dead URL. If IA doesn’t Just Work, there may be other versions in it:

Switch Engines : try a different search engine: corpuses can vary, and in some cases G tries to be too smart for its own good when you need a literal search; DuckDuckGo (especially for ‘bang’ special searches), Bing ⁠, and Yandex are usable alternatives

You can use this to tame overly-general searches. An alternative to the date-range widget is the advanced search syntax, which works (for now): specify numeric range queries using double-dots like foo 2020..2023 (which is useful beyond just years). If this is still too broad, it can always be narrowed down to individual years.

Clean URLs : check the URL for weirdness or trailing garbage like ?rss​=1 or ?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+blogspot%2FgJZg+%28Google+AI+Blog%29 ? Or a variant domain, like a mobile.foo.com /​ m.foo.com /​ foo.com/amp/ URL? Those are all less likely to be findable or archived than the canonical version.

It is a good idea to include page titles in one’s own pages, as well as the URL, to help with future searches, since the URL may be meaningless gibberish on its own, and pre-emptive archiving can fail. HTML supports both alt and title parameters in link tags, and, in cases where displaying a title is not desirable (because the link is being used inline as part of normal hypertextual writing), titles can be included cleanly in Markdown documents like this: [inline text description](URL "Title") .

With proper use of pre-emptive archiving tools like archiver-bot , fixing linkrot in one’s own pages is much easier, but that leaves other references. Searching for lost web pages is similar to searching for papers:

As of 2019-10-23, hosting 4090 files over 9 years (very roughly, assuming linear growth, <6.7 million document-days of hosting: 3763 × 0.5 × 8 × 365.25 = 6722426), I’ve received 4 takedown orders: a behavioral genetics textbook (2013), The Handbook of Psychopathy (2005), a recent meta-analysis paper (Roberts et al ), and a CUP DMCA takedown order for 27 files. I broke my rule of thumb to host the 2 books (my mistake), which leaves only the 1 paper, which I think was a fluke. So, as long as one avoids relatively recent books, the risk should be minimal.

Books can be dangerous; in deciding whether to host a book, my rule of thumb is host only books pre-2000 and which do not have Kindle editions or other signs of active exploitation and is effectively an ‘ orphan work ’.

Such sites may be useful for collaboration or surveys, but should be regarded as strictly temporary working files, and moved to clean static HTML/​PDF/​XLSX hosted elsewhere as soon as possible.

‘Document’ websites like Google Docs (GD) should be strictly avoided as primary hosting. GD does not appear in G/​GS, dooming a document to obscurity, and Scribd is ludicrously user-hostile with changing dark patterns ⁠. Such sites cannot be searched, scraped, downloaded reliably, clipped, used on many devices, archived ⁠, or counted on for the long haul. (For example, Google Docs has made many documents ‘private’, breaking public links, to the surprise of even the authors when I contact them about it, for unclear reasons.)

Uploading : to LibGen, usually, and Gwern.net sometimes. For backups, filelockers like Dropbox, Mega, MediaFire, or Google Drive are good. I usually upload 3 copies including LG. I rotate accounts once a year, to avoid putting too many files into a single account. [I discourage reliance on IA links. )

Despite being a worse format in many respects, I now recommend PDF and have stopped using DjVu for new scans and have converted my old DjVu files to PDF.

scanning: at some point, it may make sense to switch to a scanning service like 1DollarScan (1DS has acceptable quality for the black-white scans I have used them for thus far, but watch out for their nickel-and-diming fees for OCR or “setting the PDF title”; these can be done in no time yourself using gscan2pdf /​ exiftool /​ ocrmypdf and will save a lot of money as they, amazingly, bill by 100-page units). Books can be sent directly to 1DS, reducing logistical hassles.

A guillotine blade can cut chunks of 200 pages easily without much slippage, so for books with more pages, I use both: an X-acto to cut along the spine and turn it into several 200-page chunks for the guillotine cutter.

Once you start doing more than one a month, it’s time to upgrade to a guillotine blade paper cutter (a fancier swinging-arm paper cutter, which uses a two-joint system to clamp down and cut uniformly).

cutting: For simple debinding of a few books a year, an X-acto knife/​razor is good (avoid the ‘triangle’ blades, get curved blades intended for large cuts instead of detail work).

Destructive Vs Non-Destructive : the fundamental dilemma of book scanning—destructively debinding books with a razor or guillotine cutter works much better & is much less time-consuming than spreading them on a flatbed scanner to scan one-by-one ⁠, because it allows use of a sheet-fed scanner instead, which is easily 5x faster and will give higher-quality scans (because the sheets will be flat, scanned edge-to-edge, and much more closely aligned), but does, of course, require effectively destroying the book.

Price Alerts : if a book is not available or too expensive, set price watches: AbeBooks supports email alerts on stored searches, and Amazon can be monitored via CamelCamelCamel (remember the CCC price alert you want is on the used third-party category, as new books are more expensive, less available, and unnecessary).

Note: on AbeBooks, international orders can be useful (especially for behavioral genetics or psychology books) but be careful of international orders with your credit card—many debit/​credit cards will fail on international orders and trigger a fraud alert, and PayPal is not accepted.

bad: eBay & Amazon are often bad, due to high-minimum-order+S&H and sellers on Amazon seem to assume Amazon buyers are easily rooked; but can be useful in providing metadata like page count or ISBN or variations on the title

used book search engines: Google Books/​ find-more-books.com : a good starting point for seller links; if buying from a marketplace like AbeBooks/​Amazon/​Barnes & Noble, it’s worth searching the seller to see if they have their own website, which is potentially much cheaper. They may also have multiple editions in stock.

Expensive but feasible. Books are something of a double-edged sword compared to papers/​theses. On the one hand, books are much more often unavailable online, and must be bought offline, but at least you almost always can buy used books offline without much trouble (and often for <$10 total); on the other hand, while paper/​theses are often available online, when one is not unavailable, it’s usually very unavailable, and you’re stuck (unless you have a university ILL department backing you up or are willing to travel to the few or only universities with paper or microfilm copies).

if you can find a copy to read, but cannot figure out how to download it directly because the site uses JS or complicated cookie authentication or other tricks, you can always exploit the ‘analogue hole’—fullscreen the book in high resolution & take screenshots of every page; then crop, OCR etc. This is tedious but it works. And if you take screenshots at sufficiently high resolution, there will be relatively little quality loss. (This works better for books that are scans than ones born-digital.)

And then the 59MB of JPGs can be cleaned up as usual with gscan2pdf (empty pages deleted, tables rotated, cover page cropped, all other pages binarized), compressed/​OCRed with ocrmypdf , and metadata set with exiftool , producing a readable, downloadable, highly-search-engine-friendly 1.8MB PDF.

Instead of being sequentially numbered 1–90 or whatever, they all live under a unique hash or ID. Fortunately, one of the metadata files, the ‘manifest’ file, provides all of the hashes/​IDs (but not the high-quality download URLs). Extracting the IDs from the manifest can be done with some quick sed & tr string processing, and fed into another short wget loop for download

Another example of this would be the Wellcome Library; while looking for An Investigation Into The Relation Between Intelligence And Inheritance, Lawrence ⁠, I came up dry until I checked one of the last search results, a “Wellcome Digital Library” hit, on the slim off-chance that, like the occasional Chinese/​Indian library website, it just might have fulltext. As it happens, it did—good news? Yes, but with a caveat: it provides no way to download the book! It provides OCR, metadata, and individual page-image downloads all under CC-BY-NC-SA (so no legal problems), but… not the book. (The OCR is also unnecessarily zipped, so that is why Google ranked the page so low and did not show any revealing excerpts from the OCR transcript: because it’s hidden in an opaque archive to save a few kilobytes while destroying SEO.) Examining the download URLs for the highest-resolution images, they follow an unfortunate schema:

Check the book out for the full period, 14 days. Download the PDF (not EPUB) version to Adobe Digital Elements version ≤4.0 (which can be run in Wine on Linux), and then import it to Calibre with the De-DRM plugin ⁠, which will produce a DRM-free PDF inside Calibre’s library. (Getting De-DRM running can be tricky, especially under Linux. I wound up having to edit some of the paths in the Python files to make them work with Wine. It also appears to fail on the most recent Google Play ebooks, ~2021.) You can then add metadata to the PDF & upload it to LG ⁠. (LG’s versions of books are usually better than the IA scans, but if they don’t exist, IA’s is better than nothing.)

DRM workarounds: if it is on IA but the IA version is DRMed and is only available for “checkout”, you can jailbreak it.

If an IA hit pops up in a search, always check it; the OCR may offer hints as to where to find it. If you don’t find anything or the provided, try doing an IA site search in G (not the IA built-in search engine), eg. book title site:archive.org .

To double-check, you can try a filetype:pdf search; then check LG. Typically, if the main title + author doesn’t turn it up, it’s not online. (In some cases, the author order is reversed, or the title:subtitle are reversed, and you can find a copy by tweaking your search, but these are rare.).

More Straightforward : book searches tend to be faster and simpler than paper searches, and to require less cleverness in search query formulation, perhaps because they are rarer online, much larger, and have simpler titles, making it easier for search engines.

E-books are rarer and harder to get than papers, although the situation has improved vastly since the early 2000s. To search for books online:

Followup section to the article covering how to search the Internet effectively: >14 case studies of challenging Internet searches drawn from the past 10 years. I present the problem, and step through the process of finding it, and describe my tacit knowledge and implicit strategies. These case studies make the prior tips more understandable by showing them off in practice.

Missing Appendix Anders Sandberg asked: Does anybody know where the online appendix to Nordhaus’ “Two Centuries of Productivity Growth in Computing” is hiding? I look up the title in Google Scholar; seeing a friendly psu.edu PDF link (CiteSeerx), I click. The paper says “The data used in this study are provided in a background spreadsheet available at http://www.econ.yale.edu/~nordhaus/Computers/Appendix.xls ”. Sadly, this is a lie. (Sandberg would, of course, have tried that already.) I immediately check the URL in the IA—nothing. The IA didn’t catch it at all. Maybe the official published paper website has it? Nope, it references the same URL, and doesn’t provide a copy as an appendix or supplement. (What do we pay these publishers such enormous sums of money for, exactly?) So I back off to checking http://www.econ.yale.edu/~nordhaus/ , to check Nordhaus’s personal website for a newer link. The Yale personal website is empty and appears to’ve been replaced by a Google Sites personal page. It links nothing useful, so I check a more thorough index, Google, by searching site:sites.google.com/site/williamdnordhaus/ . Nothing there either (and it appears almost empty, so Nordhaus has allowed most of his stuff to be deleted and bitrot). I try a broader Google: nordhaus appendix.xls . This turns up some spreadsheets, but still nothing. Easier approaches having been exhausted, I return to the IA and I pull up all URLs archived for his original personal website: https://web.archive.org/web/*/http://www.econ.yale.edu/~nordhaus/* This pulls up way too many URLs to manually review, so I filter results for xls , which reduces to a more manageable 60 hits; reading through the hits, I spot http://www.econ.yale.edu/~nordhaus/homepage/documents/Appendix_Nordhaus_computation_update_121410.xlsx from 2014-10-10; this sounds right, albeit substantially later in time than expected (either 2010 or 2012, judging from the filename). Downloading it⁠, opening it up and cross-referencing with the paper, it has the same spreadsheet ‘sheets’ as mentioned, like “Manual” or “Capital_Deep”, and seems to be either the original file in question or an updated version thereof (which may be even better). The spreadsheet metadata indicates it was created “04/​09/​2001, 23:20:43, ITS Academic Media & Technology”, and modified “12/​22/​2010, 02:40:20”, so it seems to be the latter—it’s the original spreadsheet Nordhaus created when he began work several years prior to the formal 2007 publication (6 years seems reasonable given all the delays in such a process), and then was updated 3 years afterwards. Close enough.

Misremembered Book A Redditor asked: I was in a consignment type store once and picked up a book called “Eat fat, get thin”. Giving it a quick scan through, it was basically the same stuff as Atkins but this book was from the 50s or 60s. I wish I’d have bought it. I think I found a reference to it once online but it’s been drowned out since someone else released a book with the same name (and it wasn’t Barry Groves either). The easiest way to find a book given a corrupted title, a date range, and the information there are many similar titles drowning out a naive search engine query, is to skip to a specialized search engine with clean metadata (ie. a library database). Searching in WorldCat for 1950s–1970s, “Eat fat, get thin” turns up nothing relevant. This is unsurprising, as he was unlikely to’ve remembered the title exactly, and this title doesn’t quite sound right for the era anyway (a little too punchy and ungrammatical, and ‘thin’ wasn’t a desirable word back then compared to words like ‘slim’ or ‘sleek’ or ‘svelte’). People often oversimplify titles, so I dropped back to just “Eat fat”. This immediately turned up the book: Richard Mackarness’s 1958 Eat Fat and Grow Slim—note that it is almost the same title, with a comma serving as conjunction and ‘slim’ rather than the more contemporary ‘thin’, but just different enough to screw up an overly-literal search. With the same trick in mind, we could also have found it in a regular Google search query by adding additional terms to hint to Google that we want old books, not recent ones: both "Eat Fat" 1950s or "Eat Fat" 1960s would have turned it up in the first 5 search results. If we didn’t use quotes, the searches get harder because broader hits get pulled in. For example, Eat fat, get thin 1950s -Hyman excludes the recent book mentioned, but you still have to go down 15 hits before finding Mackarness, and Eat fat, get thin -Hyman requires going down 18 hits.

Missing Website Bučar et al ⁠, on the phenomenon of disappearing polymorphs quotes striking transcripts from a major example of a disappearing crystal, when ~1998 Abbott suddenly became unable to manufacture the anti-retroviral drug ritonavir (Norvir™) due to a rival (and less effective) crystal form spontaneously infecting all its plants, threatening many AIDS patients, but notes: The transcripts were originally published on the website42 of the International Association of Physicians in AIDS Care [IAPAC], but no longer appear there. A search using the quotes confirms that the originals have long since vanished from the open Internet, turning up only quotes of the quotations. Unfortunately, no URL is given. The Internet Archive has comprehensive mirrors of the IAPAC, but too many to easily search through. Using the filter feature, I keyword-searched for “ritonavir”, but while this turned up a number of pages from roughly the right time period, they do not mention it and none of the quotes appear. The key turned out to be to use the trademark name instead which pulls up many more pages, and after checking a few, the IAPAC turned out to have organized all the Norvir material into a single subdirectory with a convenient index.html ⁠; the articles/​transcripts, in turn, were indexed under the linked “Description of the Problem” index page⁠. I then pulled the Norvir subdirectory with a ~/.gem/ruby/2.5.0/bin/wayback_machine_downloader wayback_machine_downloader 'http://www.iapac.org/norvir/' command and hosted a mirror to make it visible in Google.

Speech → Book Nancy Lebovitz asked about a citation in a Roy Baumeister speech about sex differences: There’s an idea I’ve seen a number of times that 80% of women have had descendants, but only 40% of men. A little research tracked it back to this⁠, but the speech doesn’t have a cite and I haven’t found a source. This could be solved by guessing that the formal citation is given in the book, and doing keyword search to find a similar passage. The second line of the speech says: For more information on this topic, read Dr. Baumeister’s book Is There Anything Good About Men? available in bookstores everywhere, including here. A search of Is There Anything Good About Men in Libgen turns up a copy. Download. What are we looking for? A reminder, the key lines in the speech are: …It’s not a trick question, and it’s not 50%. True, about half the people who ever lived were women, but that’s not the question. We’re asking about all the people who ever lived who have a descendant living today. Or, put another way, yes, every baby has both a mother and a father, but some of those parents had multiple children. Recent research using DNA analysis answered this question about two years ago. Today’s human population is descended from twice as many women as men. I think this difference is the single most under-appreciated fact about gender. To get that kind of difference, you had to have something like, throughout the entire history of the human race, maybe 80% of women but only 40% of men reproduced. We could search for various words or phrase from this passage which seem to be relatively unique; as it happens, I chose the rhetorical “50%” (but “80%”, “40%”, “underappreciated”, etc. all would’ve worked with varying levels of efficiency since the speech is heavily based on the book), and thus jumped straight to chapter 4, “The Most Underappreciated Fact About Men”. (If these had not worked, we could have started searching for years, based on the quote “about two years ago”.) A glance tells us that Baumeister is discussing exactly this topic of reproductive differentials, so we read on and a few pages later, on page 63, we hit the jackpot: The correct answer has recently begun to emerge from DNA studies, notably those by Jason Wilder and his colleagues. They concluded that among the ancestors of today’s human population, women outnumbered men about two to one. Two to one! In percentage terms, then, humanity’s ancestors were about 67% female and 33% male. Who’s Wilder? A C-f for “Wilder” takes us to pg286, where we immediately read: …The DNA studies on how today’s human population is descended from twice as many women as men have been the most requested sources from my earlier talks on this. The work is by Jason Wilder and his colleagues. I list here some sources in the mass media, which may be more accessible to laypersons than the highly technical journal articles, but for the specialists I list those also. For a highly readable introduction, you can Google the article “Ancient Man Spread the Love Around,” which was published September, 20, 2004 and is still available (last I checked) online. There were plenty of other stories in the media at about this time, when the research findings first came out. In “Medical News Today,”⁠, on the same date in 2004, a story under “Genes expose secrets of sex on the side” covered much the same material. If you want the original sources, read Wilder, J. A., Mobasher, Z., & Hammer, M. F. (2004). “Genetic evidence for unequal effective population sizes of human females and males”⁠. Molecular Biology and Evolution, 21, 2047–2057. If that went down well, you might try Wilder, J. A., Kingan, S. B., Mobasher, Z., Pilkington, M. M., & Hammer, M. F. (2004). “Global patterns of human mitochondrial DNA and Y-chromosome structure are not influenced by higher migration rates of females versus males”⁠. Nature Genetics, 36, 1122–1125. That one was over my head, I admit. A more readable source on these is Shriver, M. D. (2005), “Female migration rate might not be greater than male rate”⁠. European Journal of Human Genetics, 13, 131–132. Shriver raises another intriguing hypothesis that could have contributed to the greater preponderance of females in our ancestors: Because couples mate such that the man is older, the generational intervals are smaller for females (ie. baby’s age is closer to mother’s than to father’s). As for the 90% to 20% differential in other species, that I believe is standard information in biology, which I first heard in one of the lectures on testosterone by the late James Dabbs, whose book Heroes, Rogues, and Lovers remains an authoritative source on the topic. Wilder et al , incidentally, fits well with Baumeister remarking in 2007 that the research was done 2 or so years ago. And of course you could’ve done the same thing using Google Books: search “Baumeister anything good about men” to get to the book, then search-within-the-book for “50%”, jump to page 53, read to page 63, do a second search-within-the-book for “Wilder” and the second hit of page 287 even luckily gives you the snippet: Sources and References 287 …If you want the original sources, read Wilder, J. A., Mobasher, Z., & Hammer, M. F. (2004). “Genetic evidence for unequal effective population sizes of human females and males”. Molecular Biology and Evolution…

Rowling Quote On Death Did J.K. Rowling say the Harry Potter books were about ‘death’? There are a lot of Rowling statements, but checking WP and opening up each interview links (under the theory that the key interviews are linked there) and searching for ‘death’ soon turns up a relevant quote from 2001: Death is an extremely important theme throughout all seven books. I would say possibly the most important theme. If you are writing about Evil, which I am, and if you are writing about someone who is essentially a psychopath⁠, you have a duty to show the real evil of taking human life.

Crowley Quote Scott Alexander posted a piece linking to an except titled “Crowley on Religious Experience”. The link was broken, but Alexander brought it up in the context of an earlier discussion where he also quoted Crowley; searching those quotes reveals that it must have been excerpts from Magick: Book 4.

Finding The Right ‘SAGE’ Phil Goetz noted that an anti-aging conference named “SAGE” had become impossible to find in Google due to a LGBT aging conference also named SAGE. Regular searches would fail, but a combination of tricks worked: SAGE anti-aging conference combined with restricting Google search to 2003–2005 time-range turned up a citation to its website as the fourth hit, http://www.sagecrossroads.net (which has ironically since died).

UK Charity Financials The Future of Humanity Institute (FHI) doesn’t clearly provide charity financial forms akin to the US Form 990s, making it hard to find out information about its budget or results. FHI doesn’t show up in the CC, NPC, or GuideStar⁠, which are the first places to check for charity finances, so I went a little broader afield and tried a site search on the FHI website: budget site:fhi.ox.ac.uk . This immediately turned up FHI’s own documentation of its activities and budgets, such as the 2007 annual report; I used part of its title as a new Google search: future of humanity institute achievements report site:fhi.ox.ac.uk .

Nobel Lineage Research John Maxwell referred to a forgotten study on high correlation between Nobelist professors & Nobelist grad students (almost entirely a selection effect, I would bet). I was able to refind it in 7 minutes. I wasted a few searches like factor predicting Nobel prize or Nobel prize graduate student in Google Scholar, until I search for Nobel laureate "graduate student" ; the second hit was a citation, which is a little unusual for Google Scholar and meant it was important, and it had the critical word mutual in it—simultaneous partners in Nobel work is somewhat rare, but temporally separated teams don’t work for prizes, and I suspected that it was exactly what I was looking for. Googling the title, I soon found a PDF like “Eminent Scientists’ Demotivation in School: A symptom of an incurable disease?”, Viau which confirmed it (and Viau is interesting in its own right as a contribution to the Conscientious vs IQ question). I then followed it to a useful paragraph: In a study conducted with 92 American winners of the Nobel Prize, Zuckerman (1977) discovered that 48 of them had worked as graduate students or assistants with professors who were themselves Nobel Prize award-winners. As pointed out by Zuckerman (1977), the fact that 11 Nobel prizewinners have had the great physicist Rutherford as a mentor is an example of just how significant a good mentor can be during one’s studies and training. It then appears that most eminent scientists did have people to stimulate them during their childhood and mentor(s) during their studies. But, what exactly is the nature of these people’s contribution. Zuckerman, H. (1977). Scientific Elite: Nobel Laureates in the United States. New York: Free Press. GS lists >900 citations of this book, so there may well be additional or followup studies covering the 40 years since. Or, also relevant is “Zuckerman, H. (1983). The scientific elite: Nobel laureates’ mutual influences. In R. S. Albert (Ed.), Genius and eminence (pp. 241–252). New York: Pergamon Press”, and “Zuckerman H. ‘Sociology of Nobel Prizes’, Scientific American 217 (5): 25& 1967.”

Dead URL A link to a research article in a post by Morendil broke, he had not provided any formal citation data, and the original domain blocks all crawlers in its robots.txt so IA would not work. What to do? The simplest solution was to search a direct quote, turning up a Scribd mirror; Scribd is a parasite website, where people upload copies from elsewhere, which ought to make one wonder where the original came from. (It often shows up before the original in any search engine, because it automatically runs OCR on submissions, making them more visible to search engines.) With a copy of the journal issue to work with, you can easily find the official HP archives and download the original PDF⁠. If that hadn’t worked, searching for the URL without /pg_2/ in it yields the full citation, and then that can be looked up normally. Finally, somewhat more dangerous would be trying to find the article just by author surname & year.

Description But No Citation A 2013 Medical Daily on the effects of reading fiction omitted any link or citation to the research in question. But it is easy to find. The article says the authors are one Kaufman & Libby, and implies it was published in the last year. So: go to Google Scholar, punch in Kaufman Libby , limit to ‘Since 2012’; and the correct paper ( “Changing beliefs and behavior through experience-taking”) is the first hit with fulltext available on the right-hand side as the text link “[PDF] from tiltfactor.org ” & many other domains.

Finding Followups Is soy milk bad for you as one study suggests? Has anyone replicated it? This is easy to look into a little if you use the power of reverse citation search! Plug Brain aging and midlife tofu consumption into Google Scholar, one of the little links under the first hit points to “Cited by 176”; if you click on that, you can hit a checkbox for “Search within citing articles”; then you can search a query like experiment OR randomized OR blind which yields 121 results⁠. The first result shows no negative effect and a trend to a benefit, the second is inaccessible, the second & third are reviews whose abstract suggests it would argue for benefits, and the fourth discusses sleep & mood benefits to soy diets. At least from a quick skim, this claim is not replicating, and I am dubious about it.

How Many Homeless? Does NYC really have 114,000+ homeless school children? This case study demonstrates the critical skill of noticing the need to search at all, and the search itself is almost trivial. Won’t someone think of the children? In March 2020, as New York coronavirus cases began their exponential increase centered in Manhattan (with a similar trend to Wuhan/​Iran/​Italy), NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio refused to take social distancing/​quarantine measures like ordering the NYC public school system closed, and this delay until 16 March contributed to the epidemic’s unchecked spread in NYC; one justification was that there were “114,085 homeless children” who received social services like free laundry through the schools. This number has been widely cited in the media by the NYT, WSJ, etc, and was vaguely sourced to “state data” reported by “Advocates for Children of New York”. This is a terrible reason to not deal with a pandemic that could kill tens of thousands of New Yorkers, as there are many ways to deliver services which do not require every child in NYC to attend school & spread infections—but first, is this number even true? Basic numeracy: implausibly-large! Activists of any stripe are untrustworthy sources, and a number like 114k should make any numerate person uneasy even without any Fermi estimation or fact-checking; “114,085” is suspiciously precise for such a difficult-to-measure or define thing like homelessness, and it’s well-known that the population of NYC is ~8m or 8,000k—is it really the case that around 1 in every 70 people living in NYC is a homeless child age ~5–18 attending a public school? They presumably have at least 1 parent, and probably younger siblings, so that would bring it up to >228k or 1 in every <35 inhabitants of NYC being homeless in general. Depending on additional factors like transiency & turnover, the fraction could go much higher still. Does that make sense? No, not really. This quoted number is either surprising, or there is something missing. Redefining “homeless”. Fortunately, the suspiciously-precise number and attribution make this a good place to start for a search. Searching for the number and the name of the activist group instantly turns up the source press release⁠, and the reasons for the bizarrely high number are revealed: the statistic actually redefines ‘homelessness’ to include living with relatives or friends, and counts any experience of any length in the previous year as rendering that student ‘homeless’ at the moment. The data, which come from the New York State Education Department, show that in the 2018-2019 school year, New York City district and charter schools identified 114,085, or one in ten, students as homeless. More than 34,000 students were living in New York City’s shelters, and more than twice that number (73,750) were living ‘doubled-up’ in temporary housing situations with relatives, friends, or others…“This problem is immense. The number of New York City students who experienced homelessness last year—85% of whom are Black or Hispanic—could fill the Barclays Center six times,” said Kim Sweet, AFC’s Executive Director. “The City won’t be able to break the cycle of homelessness until we address the dismal educational outcomes for students who are homeless.” The WSJ’s article (but not headline) confirms that ‘experienced’ does indeed mean ‘at any time in the year for any length of time’, rather than ‘at the moment’: City district and charter schools had 114,085 students without their own homes at some point last year, topping 100,000 for the fourth year in a row, according to state data released in a report Monday from Advocates for Children of New York, a nonprofit seeking better services for the disadvantaged. Most children were black or Hispanic, and living “doubled up” with friends, relatives or others. But more than 34,000 slept in city shelters at some point, a number larger than the entire enrollment of many districts, such as Buffalo, Rochester or Yonkers. Less than meet the eye. So the actual number of ‘homelessness’ (in the sense that everyone reading those media articles understands it) is less than a third the quote, 34k, and that 34k number is likely itself a loose estimate of how many students would be homeless at the time of a coronavirus closure. This number is far more plausible and intuitive, and while one might wonder about what the underlying NYS Education Department numbers would reveal if fact-checked further, that’s probably unnecessary for showing how ill-founded the anti-closure argument is, since even by the activists’ own description, the relevant number is far smaller than 114k.

Citation URL With Typo “Evolution of the Human Brain: From Matter to Mind”, Hofman⁠, discusses the limits to the intelligence of increasingly large primate brains due to considerations like increasing latency and overheating. One citation attempting to extrapolate upper bounds is “Biological limits to information processing in the human brain”, Cochrane et al . The source information is merely a broken URL: http://www.cochrane.org.uk/opinion/archive/articles.phd which stands out for looking doubly-wrong: “.phd” is almost certainly a typo for “.php” (probably muscle memory on the part of Hofman from “PhD”), but it also gives a hint that the entire URL is wrong: why would an article or essay be named anything like archive/articles.php ? That sounds like an index page listing all the available articles. After trying and failing to find Cochrane’s paper in the usual places, I returned to the hint. The Internet Archive doesn’t have that page under either possible URL, but the directory strongly hints that all of the papers would exist at URLs like archive/brain.php or archive/information-processing.php , and we can look up all of the URLs the IA has under that directory—how many could there be? A lot⁠, but only one has the keyword “brain” in it, providing us the paper itself⁠. If that hadn’t worked, there was at least one other version hiding in the IA. When I googled the quoted title “Biological limits to information processing in the human brain”, the hits all appeared to be useless citations repeating the original Hofman citation—but for a crucial difference, as they cite a different URL (note the shift to an ‘archive.cochrane.org’ subdomain rather than the subdirectory cochrane.org.uk/opinion/archive/ , and change of extension from .html to .php ): hit 5: Biological Limits to Information Processing in the Human Brain. Retrieved from: http://archive.cochrane.org.uk/opinion/archive/articles/brain9a.php

hit 7: Biological Limits to Information Processing in the Human Brain. Available online at: http://archive.cochrane.org.uk/opinion/archive/articles/brain9a.php ; Da Costa … Aside from confirming that it was indeed a ‘.php’ extension, that URL gives you a second copy of the paper in the IA⁠. Unfortunately, the image links are broken in both versions, and the image subdirectories also seem to be empty in both IA versions, though there’s no weird JS image loading badness, so I’d guess that the image links were always broken, at least by 2004. There’s no indication it was ever published or mirrored anywhere else, so there’s not much you can do about it other than to contact Peter Cochrane (who is still alive and actively publishing although he leaves this particular article off his publication list).

Connotations A commenter who shall remain nameless wrote I challenge you to find an example of someone saying “this den of X” where X does not have a negative connotation. I found a positive connotation within 5s using my Google hotkey for "this den of " , and, curious about further ones, found additional uses of the phrase in regard to dealing with rattlesnakes in Google Books.

Too Narrow A failure case study: The_Duck looked for but failed to find other uses of a famous Wittgenstein anecdote. His mistake was being too specific: Yes, clearly my Google-fu is lacking. I think I searched for phrases like “sun went around the Earth,” which fails because your quote has “sun went round the Earth.” As discussed in the search tips, when you’re formulating a search, you want to balance how many hits you get, aiming for a sweet spot of a few hundred high-quality hits to review—the broader your formulation, the more likely the hits will include your target (if it exists) but the more hits you’ll return. In The_Duck’s case, he used an overly-specific search, which would turn up only 2 hits at most; this should have been a hint to loosen the search, such as by dropping quotes or dropping keywords. In this case, my reasoning would go something like this, laid out explicitly: ‘“Wittgenstein” is almost guaranteed to be on the same page as any instance of this quote, since the quote is about Wittgenstein; LW, however, doesn’t discuss Wittgenstein much, so there won’t be many hits in the first place; to find this quote, I only need to narrow down those hits a little, and after “Wittgenstein”, the most fundamental core word to this quote is “Earth” or “sun”, so I’ll toss one of them in and… ah, there’s the quote!’ If I were searching the general Internet, my reasoning would go more like “‘Wittgenstein’ will be on, like, a million websites; I need to narrow that down a lot to hope to find it; so maybe ‘Wittgenstein’ and ‘Earth’ and ‘Sun’… nope, nothing on the first page, so toss in 'goes around' OR 'go around' —ah there it is!” (Actually, for the general Internet, just Wittgenstein earth sun turns up a first page mostly about this anecdote, several of which include all the details one could need.)

Try It Someone asked on IRC: “anybody here know that one artist with the really creepy art sytle [sic] that starts with a z?” I googled: ‘that one artist with the really creepy art sytle [sic] that starts with a z’. It was hit #2, Zdzisław Beksiński⁠. (DuckDuckGo, incidentally, buries Beksiński several pages in, and I didn’t find him in Bing at all.)

Really, Just Try It Quanticle asked: There’s a sci-fi book I’m thinking of, where the protagonist is a scout soldier fighting an endless war against an insectoid species. It reads like a cross between Ender’s Game and Starship Troopers (but is not written by John Sclazi or is The Forever War) and the main story takes place inside a frame story where two other people are actually “reading” this soldier’s memories from his salvaged battlesuit. There is a planet called “Golden”, where the soldier is allegedly from. Does anyone have any idea what I’m talking about? The search book about a soldier from the planet golden immediately turned up John Steakley’s Armor⁠. (This was showing off a little—Armor is well-regarded and difficult to forget, and I’d read it a long time ago and already knew the answer, pace the hacker koan ⁠.) Quanticle noted that “You know, I searched for similar phrases, but I ended up fixating on the soldier’s key phrase, where he called his battle-trance”The Machine”, and that dragged in lots of irrelevancies.” (A good intuition for search engine use would shy away from using any word or phrase as incredibly generic as “the machine”.)

(Try It!) FeepingCreature asked, while designing a compiler for a custom language, Hey, what was the official name for Lisp’s “data and code” thing? I already knew that it is “homoiconicity”, but I bet that official name for Lisp's "data and code" thing would work if I tried it in Google. It did.

Yes, That Works Too Grayson81: One thing that’s rather shocking to those of us who used search engines (and even directories like Yahoo before they got the idea of becoming real search engines from Google) is just how good they’ve got at understanding a vague, poorly written or mistaken search. …I remember trying to explain how Google works to my mother ten years ago and explaining why “who’s that actress? You know, the one with the eyes. Not Katy Perry” isn’t a question that a computer can answer. Now she can Google exactly that and all of the top results are telling her that she’s thinking of Zooey Deschanel!

Comics Julia Galef tweeted: I read a webcomic ~15 years ago that I’ve been unable to find since, even with my best google-fu. It involved a robot living a bleak life as a working stiff. At the end he cracked open his “skull” and there was a small dying creature inside. The art style was less cartoony, and more like Moebius, I think? And maybe it was wordless? And, sorry, it wasn’t a “webcomic” in the sense of a long-running thing. It was a self-contained story, maybe 15 pages long? Ultimately rediscovering that The comic was called “Headcase” and it was by Sam Chivers. Unfortunately, no mirrors of it appeared online or on Chivers’s current website, and discussions of it mentioned that it was interesting for being an Adobe Flash webcomic. Worse still, nothing useful appeared in the Internet Archive for the original website—somehow the IA appeared to have missed any relevant .swf files, and ‘head’/​‘case’ turned up no relevant looking filenames. It might have been buried in the opaquely-named images, and my usual next step would be to download the IA archives and inspect every image, but in other hits, I found that an obscure comics publisher had published an anthology involving Chivers, and closer inspection confirmed that “Headcase” was in fact published in their (long out of print) 2004 anthology Prophecies: Volume 1. (Not a prophetic name inasmuch as there was no volume 2.) In one of the usual ironies of linkrot, Chivers presumably taking down “Headcase” for print publication in Prophecy may have preserved it, as while I am unable to find any digital copies, the paper version is easily obtained as a used book & scanned at modest cost.

Beating PDF Passwords A physics article mentioned they had been unable to get an old 1973 interview in a popular magazine; as is usually the case for non-scholarly magazines, after looking thoroughly, I could find no trace of it anywhere (not even in libraries or used-magazine sellers) other than an expensive DVD collection of back issues 1970–2010 still being sold by the publisher. Reasoning that if they had digitized the archives and were even selling it as a DVD collection, they ought to provide subscribers access to them as well, I signed up—they didn’t! So I resorted to the DVD, as, worst-case, I should be able to get it running under WINE if nothing else, and can screenshot the interview. The DVDs turned out to store all the PDFs as encrypted PDFs and the metadata in an ancient opaque database format I’d never heard of. Despite WINE AppDB’s claims, the viewing software only partially worked, and I set about attacking the PDFs directly. They used actual encryption, so pdftk couldn’t strip the passwording. Given the viewing software, I hypothesized that there was either a single master password or per-PDF passwords stored in the database. In the hopes of it being a single short master password, I installed John the Ripper (JtR) jumbo edition and extracted the hash of a random file to attack: /snap/john-the-ripper/current/run/pdf2john.pl *.pdf > ~/hash . (Note: pdf2john is not in the default JtR, and it depends on JtR internal files so you can’t easily just copy it out of the Github repo & run it, as I discovered the hard way. You need to install the jumbo edition.) The password hashes of all the PDFs indeed turned out to be the same, so it used a master password. A simple attack with default password-space could be executed as john-the-ripper ~/hash . While I waited for all of the DVDs to copy, I saw that JtR was getting something like only a hundred thousand hashes/​s on my 16 Threadripper CPU cores, and did not have any success up to 5-character passwords. If the password wasn’t really short, CPU wouldn’t be enough. I decided to switch to Hashcat to put my 2×1080ti Nvidia GPUs to good use, as they ought to run hundreds of times faster than JtR. (To convert the JtR hash format to Hashcat hash format, you delete the colon-separated filename field at the beginning of each line.) Hashcat uses a powerful but confusing DSL of specifying the exact password-space, and I made a reasonable guess that if the original programmer was so lazy as to use a single master password, he would also use a simple alphanumeric password (uppercase + lowercase + decimal numbers), and nothing harder to type or read. To specify the PDF hash type and an attack starting at 1-character alphanumeric & increasing, I wound up with the incantation hashcat -m 10500 ~/hash.cat -w 3 --force -a 3 --increment -1 '?l?u?d' ?1?1?1?1?1?1?1?1?1?1?1 . Hashcat worked much better and within an hour had bruteforced on the order of 170 billion hashes and up somewhere around 8 characters. This did not succeed either. At this point, another programmer thought it’d be fun to participate and, while reverse-engineering the executable to see how it decrypted PDFs, suggested that the master password was probably hardcoded as a string literal inside the viewer executable. One could just dump all the strings inside it with the CLI utility strings *.exe > strings.txt , and then use it as a Hashcat password list. To my chagrin, when I finally got around to trying cat strings.txt | hashcat -m 10500 ~/hash.cat -w 3 , it finished within 1s. The password turned out to be B775tO11dQvu74 . I was right that it was alphanumerical, but at a length of 14 characters, I doubt I would have brute-forced it. (He successfully reverse-engineered it and discovered the viewer had been used for several other magazine archives as well, apparently, and simply switched master passwords to decrypt each one; the other passwords left in the executable were PbS19LuXd2pTXw , 1386r8wRrH01 , & mfU33QQNlAFGI1 .) I then decrypted the PDF ( for PDF in *.pdf; do pdftk "$PDF" input_pw "B775tO11dQvu74" output foo.pdf && mv foo.pdf "$PDF"; done ), extracted & uploaded the interview, and archived the collection elsewhere.